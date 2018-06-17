Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media headlines about Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proteostasis Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9141762012037 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics traded up $0.35, reaching $3.19, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,014. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,052.40%. sell-side analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

