BioTelemetry (BEAT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Media headlines about BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioTelemetry earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 46.7804152101805 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. 369,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,519. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAT shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,493,627.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,452.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 36,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $1,442,366.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,604 shares of company stock worth $20,065,817. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.