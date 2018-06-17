Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Share Price

News coverage about Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellular Biomedicine Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8321388236025 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBMG shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 25,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,378. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.41.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 9,594.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. equities analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cellular Biomedicine Group news, Director Wen Tao Liu sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $209,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,867.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

