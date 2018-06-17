EATON VANCE Mun/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about EATON VANCE Mun/SHS (NYSE:ETX) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.8379000547292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE ETX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.48. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,350. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

About EATON VANCE Mun/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations, a portion of which will be investment grade and a portion of which may be below investment grade at the time of investment.

