Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ExOne (XONE) Stock Price

News coverage about ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ExOne earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1200973778119 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XONE. ValuEngine upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 476,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,481. ExOne has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). ExOne had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. equities research analysts expect that ExOne will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

