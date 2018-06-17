Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gevo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.5206558688828 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Gevo opened at $3.51 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Gevo has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 70.28%. research analysts expect that Gevo will post -17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

