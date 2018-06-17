Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Investar (ISTR) Share Price

Media headlines about Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Investar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2146941657689 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:ISTR remained flat at $$28.25 during trading hours on Friday. 24,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,444. The stock has a market cap of $269.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.36. Investar has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 million. Investar had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 7.01%. research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $28,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,168 shares of company stock worth $32,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

