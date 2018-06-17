Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Limoneira (LMNR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Limoneira earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5344985001279 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Limoneira traded down $0.49, reaching $26.02, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,070. The stock has a market cap of $378.15 million, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.81. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.15%. equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limoneira to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

