Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Michael Kors (KORS) Stock Price

Headlines about Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Michael Kors earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the lifestyle brand an impact score of 45.9230755188318 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Michael Kors traded up $1.67, reaching $67.52, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Michael Kors has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.08.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Michael Kors will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KORS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.20 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $9,934,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,534,605.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $995,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,197 shares of company stock worth $41,026,754 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

