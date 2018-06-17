Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Quarterhill (QTRH) Share Price

Media coverage about Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quarterhill earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.401487014817 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Quarterhill alerts:

QTRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quarterhill to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Quarterhill traded up $0.02, hitting $1.23, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,979. The company has a market cap of $146.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 3.89%. equities analysts anticipate that Quarterhill will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.