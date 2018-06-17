Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ACNB (ACNB) Stock Price

News coverage about ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACNB earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.8142307420424 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ACNB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. 17,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338. ACNB has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.