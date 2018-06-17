Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Albemarle (ALB) Stock Price

Media stories about Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Albemarle earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.1880306055726 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle traded down $0.33, hitting $93.33, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,698,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Albemarle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.