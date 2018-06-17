Heico (HEI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Heico (NYSE:HEI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heico earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.508469037892 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of Heico traded down $0.26, hitting $92.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 391,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,243. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Heico has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Heico shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 28th. The 5-4 split was announced on Tuesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 27th.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. Heico had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $87.20) on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

In other Heico news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 5,100 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $373,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 2,500 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $173,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,964 shares of company stock worth $10,945,268 in the last ninety days. 9.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.