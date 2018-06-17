Impax Laboratories (IPXL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Impax Laboratories earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3327738583156 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPXL. ValuEngine raised shares of Impax Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Impax Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Impax Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Impax Laboratories from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Shares of Impax Laboratories stock remained flat at $$18.30 during trading hours on Friday. 3,041,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. Impax Laboratories has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets bioequivalent pharmaceutical products. It operates in two segments, Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma. The Impax Generics segment provides generic pharmaceutical products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, and others; generic prescription products through third-party pharmaceutical entities pursuant to alliance agreements; generic pharmaceutical over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription products to third parties; and generic pharmaceutical OTC products through third-party pharmaceutical companies pursuant to alliance agreements.

