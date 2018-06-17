Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Netshoes (CAYMAN) earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.4544112060547 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE NETS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,315. The company has a market cap of $86.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Netshoes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.69 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. research analysts expect that Netshoes will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NETS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

