Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Owens & Minor (OMI) Share Price

News articles about Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Owens & Minor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4970939302204 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.28.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

