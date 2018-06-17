Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) Share Price

Headlines about Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD traded up $0.01, reaching $13.11, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 47,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,908. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

In related news, insider James E. Craige bought 19,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $270,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt, including fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

