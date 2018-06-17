Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

News headlines about Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arsanis earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9979562005613 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on ASNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arsanis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arsanis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arsanis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arsanis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Arsanis alerts:

Shares of Arsanis opened at $16.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. Arsanis has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.30. analysts expect that Arsanis will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Arsanis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arsanis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.