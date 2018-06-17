Blackrock Limited Duration (BLW) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News headlines about Blackrock Limited Duration (NYSE:BLW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Limited Duration earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.3805557381886 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Blackrock Limited Duration traded up $0.01, hitting $14.87, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,706. Blackrock Limited Duration has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Get Blackrock Limited Duration alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Blackrock Limited Duration

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Limited Duration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Limited Duration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.