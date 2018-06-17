Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Business First Bancshares (BFST) Stock Price

News headlines about Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Business First Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.1477174488524 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,730. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Mclindon acquired 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $37,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Mansfield acquired 8,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $374,345 over the last 90 days.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

