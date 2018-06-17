Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.00

Headlines about Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cambridge Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.5805719402671 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp opened at $87.58 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $358.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of -0.04. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

