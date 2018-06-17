Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CBRE Group (CBRE) Stock Price

Media stories about CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBRE Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1534794167058 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CBRE Group traded up $0.34, reaching $48.64, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,686. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In related news, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $344,572.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $234,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,222 shares of company stock worth $1,371,056. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

