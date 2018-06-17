Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fitbit earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.4477640171194 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Fitbit traded down $0.21, reaching $7.21, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 8,218,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,326,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.88. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.35 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. equities analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIT shares. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,866.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

