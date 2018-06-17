Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.0676502983688 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 37,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,347. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

