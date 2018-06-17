Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Materion (NYSE:MTRN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Materion earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9184990845204 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Materion traded down $0.55, hitting $55.80, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 181,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.99. Materion has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.73 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Materion will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Materion’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 7,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $409,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.