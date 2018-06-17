Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MediciNova (MNOV) Share Price

Headlines about MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MediciNova earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1150100135043 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 273,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,079. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNOV. BidaskClub downgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

