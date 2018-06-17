Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southcross Energy Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.4215362707414 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Southcross Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Southcross Energy Partners traded up $0.01, reaching $1.57, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 43,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,433. Southcross Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Southcross Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.09 million. sell-side analysts predict that Southcross Energy Partners will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Southcross Energy Partners Company Profile

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

