Standex Int’l (SXI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Standex Int’l earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8339390237561 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $105.30. 64,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,524. Standex Int’l has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald H. Fickenscher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.