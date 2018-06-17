Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Price

Headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the entertainment giant an impact score of 47.290535471357 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DIS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.85. 16,169,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $113.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

