Adecoagro (AGRO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adecoagro earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5461307732395 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 436,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.14. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.57 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.81%. analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties.

