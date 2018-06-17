AeroVironment (AVAV) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News articles about AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AeroVironment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.9317489955367 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of AeroVironment traded up $0.08, hitting $59.33, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,647. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $347,928.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator.

