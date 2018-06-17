ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CEM) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.08

News headlines about ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CEM) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.987293165245 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund traded down $0.22, hitting $14.35, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 85,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,580. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

