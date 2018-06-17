Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Share Price

News stories about Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crispr Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2243656630367 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics opened at $59.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 101,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $5,169,055.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $1,537,164.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,055.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,497,529 shares of company stock worth $79,621,431. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

