Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Share Price

News articles about Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hanmi Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 48.0186280126253 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 637,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. FIG Partners raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

