Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ion Geophysical (IO) Stock Price

News articles about Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports.

NYSE:IO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 177,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,682. Ion Geophysical has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $319.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.79.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.12). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IO shares. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $194,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

