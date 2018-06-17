Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Price

Press coverage about Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Las Vegas Sands earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the casino operator an impact score of 46.3698770598182 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Las Vegas Sands traded down $0.23, reaching $80.37, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 4,950,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.67. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

