PTC (PTC) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.08

News articles about PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PTC earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.6622829351085 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

PTC traded down $0.44, reaching $94.89, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,326,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. PTC has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $2,059,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,529 shares in the company, valued at $50,454,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,778 shares of company stock worth $10,967,374. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

