Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Stock Price

News articles about Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ra Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4672733802023 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Ra Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.21, reaching $9.08, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 442,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.22. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). equities analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.