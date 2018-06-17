Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stryker (SYK) Stock Price

News coverage about Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stryker earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.8181894837881 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.77 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Stryker has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $6,484,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,160 shares of company stock worth $8,517,557. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.