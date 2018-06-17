Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teladoc earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 47.7206458079964 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. MED lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

Shares of Teladoc opened at $60.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Teladoc has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 69,460 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $3,037,485.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,336.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,184 shares in the company, valued at $27,346,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock worth $5,294,736. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

