Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Share Price

News headlines about WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WideOpenWest earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.0940886672748 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 951,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $859.31 million and a P/E ratio of 968.00.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Thomas Patrick Mcmillin purchased 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew John Bell purchased 8,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,518,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,936. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.