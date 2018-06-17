Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Stock Price

News stories about Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Commercial Vehicle Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9281026011236 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 167,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 26.82%. sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

