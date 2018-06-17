Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Imprivata (IMPR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Imprivata (NYSE:IMPR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Imprivata earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.3490400583154 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Imprivata remained flat at $$19.26 during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Imprivata has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Imprivata Company Profile

Imprivata, Inc (Imprivata) is a United States-based healthcare information technology security company. The Company enables healthcare organizations to access, communicate and transact patient information securely. The Company offers Imprivata OneSign, Imprivata Cortext, Imprivata Confirm ID and Imprivata PatientSecure.

Receive News & Ratings for Imprivata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imprivata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.