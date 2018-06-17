JD.Com (JD) Receives News Impact Score of 0.09

News articles about JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. JD.Com earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.9794048939136 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

JD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,615,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

