Sonic Drive-In (SONC) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.19

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 44575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Drive-In from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Sonic Drive-In from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sonic Drive-In from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sonic Drive-In from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sonic Drive-In’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. Sonic Drive-In’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Sonic Drive-In announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 42.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sonic Drive-In by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Drive-In by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Drive-In in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Drive-In in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Sonic Drive-In in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

