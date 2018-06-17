SophiaTX (SPHTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.29 Million

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. SophiaTX has a market cap of $46.29 million and approximately $483,843.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003700 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, YoBit and CoinFalcon.

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00587947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00259206 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093876 BTC.

SophiaTX was first traded on December 19th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,119,267 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Hotbit, CoinFalcon, IDEX, Kucoin and Qryptos. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

