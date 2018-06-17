SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Down 15.4% This Week

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a market cap of $46.77 million and $485,333.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00598149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00261322 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047624 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00094624 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,119,267 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Qryptos, IDEX, Bit-Z and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SophiaTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.