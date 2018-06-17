South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 40,000 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 346.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

Patterson Companies traded up $0.05, reaching $22.38, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Patterson Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

