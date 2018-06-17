Raytheon (RTN) Stake Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Raytheon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 11.1% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $112,078.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $233,941.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,288.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,734 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $201.53 on Friday. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $159.46 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

