SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SOUTH32 Ltd/S in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SOUTH32 Ltd/S alerts:

Shares of SOUHY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.76.

SOUTH32 Ltd/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.